Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) has released the final written exam schedule for the 2018 Sub-Inspector recruitment on April 12th, 2019. The Board will conduct the final written exam for SI positions on April 20th, April 21st, and April 27th. The hall tickets for the exam will be released on April 15th, 2019 at 8.00 am.

The detailed schedule for the 2018 TSLPRB SI written exam is as follows:

TSLPRB SI Final written exam dates Date and Time SCT SI (Civil) and/or equivalent SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB 20th April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability Arithmetic and Test of Reasoning / Mental Ability 20th April, 2.30 to 5.30 pm English Language English Language 21st April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm General Studies NA 21st April 2019, 2.30 to 5.30 pm Telugu / Urdu Language NA 27th April 2019, 10 am to 1 pm NA Technical Paper for SCT SI IT&C 27th April 2019, 2.30 to 5.30 pm NA Technical Paper for SCT ASI FPB

The final written exam for the Recruitment to the Post of SCT SI IT&C and SCT ASI FPB will be conducted in Hyderabad, whereas the final written exam for the Recruitment of Posts of SCT SI (Civil) and/or equivalent will be condcuted in Hyderabad, Warangal, and Karimnagar.

The candidates can access the detailed notification at the official website under the ‘Latest News’ section. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the notification. The detailed rules and regulations regarding the hall ticket and at exam centre is available in the notification.

TSLPRB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill more than 18,000 vacancies for SCT PC Civil, SCT SI Civil , SCT PCs IT & C / Mechanic / Driver and SCT SI IT & C / ASI FPB. The preliminary written exam and the PET/PMT round of the recruitment have been concluded and now the last phase of final written exam will be conducted.