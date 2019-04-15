Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will be declaring the 2019 pre-University Certification examination result today at 11.00 am. As earlier reported, the date of the result is confirmed and will be released at official websites, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka 2019 class 12th exam results will be declared at 11.00 am at the DPUE office; however, it will be made available for individual students at 12.00 noon. The result will be available at college publication on April 16th, 2019.

The KSEEB had conducted the 2019 PUC examination from March 1st to March 18th, 2019. The examination score is used by various colleges for admission purposes and is equivalent to 12th class or SSLC scores in other states.

KSEEB had declared the PUC 2018 result on April 30th, 2018 and it recorded a pass percentage of 59.56%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 67.11%, whereas boys just managed 52.30%.

How tot check 2019 Karnataka PUC result: