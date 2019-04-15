National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the admit card for National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) 2019 for undergraduates on the official website - ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates who had registered for the exam can now download their hall tickets using their candidate login credentials. NTA had started the online application process for NEET UG 2019 way back in November 2018.

NTA is conducting the NEET for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

How to download admit card for NEET UG 2019

Visit the NTA NEET UG 2019 official website - ntaneet.nic.in The page directly takes to the Admit Card page. Enter the necessary details and click on ‘Submit’ Download and take a print out of the admit card. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

A tentative schedule for the examination was released earlier by NTA. As per the schedule the results for the entrance 2019 are expected to be released on June 5th. However, no date for answer key declaration has been provided. The general norm is once answer keys are released, candidates are given opportunity to raise objections on the answer key and then the final answer key along with the merit list is declared. Candidates are advised to keep a track of any update on answer key declaration after May 5th.

As mentioned, the NEET (UG) - 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, 5th May, 2019. The responsibility of the NTA is limited to the conduct of the entrance examination, declaration of result and for providing an “All India Rank merit list” to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats and for supplying the result to States/other Counselling Authorities.