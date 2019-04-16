Nalanda Open University will be declaring the Bihar B.Ed Distance Education Entrance Exam results on April 23rd, 2019. The University was expected to declare the result on April 13th but the date has been postponed.

Similarly the counselling programming has also been rescheduled and it will begin from April 25th, 2019, and fees to participate in the counselling will be accepted until April 30th, 2019.

NOU had conducted the Bihar B.Ed Distance Education CET on March 17th, 2019 and the admit card for the same was released on March 14th. The entrance exam is being conducted for 2019-21 B.Ed courses imparted in the state of Bihar through distance education through various institutions and colleges.

The University is also conducting the CET and counselling for regular B.Ed Course along with distance education. The result for the regular B.Ed CET was released on March 20th and the first allotment result is expected to be declared today for the same.

The notification for this year’s Distance Education B.Ed CET was released on February 10th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was March 9th, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep check the official website at, cetbeddistance.com/cetbeddistance.php to keep themselves updated.