Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has begun the application process for the 2019 Lecturer recruitment for the School Education Department today, April 16th. All the candidates can start applying for the mega recruitment drive at PEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to apply for the same is May 12th, 2019.

The application process for the CG 2019 Lecturer is being conducted in two categories. The first category is for both E and T category and is codenamed as SELA where recruitment of Lecturer for Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Commerce subjects will be conducted. The second category is codenamed as SELE where recruitment of English Lecturer for both E and T category will be conducted.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for around 14 thousand positions and this is the first phase of the application process. The application process for other categories will being at a latter date, the details of which is available in the table below.

CGPEB Application process Name of the post Online application starts Application last date Exam date Lecturer - Chemistry, Commerce, Physics, Biology and Mathematics (E and T cadre) April 16th, 2019 May 12th, 2019 July 14th, 2019 (First session) Lecturer - English (E and T Cadre) April 16th, 2019 May 12th, 2019 July 14th, 2019 (Second session) Assistant Teacher Science (Practical) (E and T Cadre) April 26th, 2019 May 26th, 2019 July 28th, 2019 Assistant Teacher English Medium (Arts group / Science group) May 7th, 2019 June 9th, 2019 August 11th, 2019 (First session) Teacher English Medium May 7th, 2019 June 9th, 2019 August 11th, 2019 (Second session) Assistant Teacher - Science (E and T cadre) May 14th, 2019 June 16th, 2019 August 25th, 2019 (First session) Teacher (E and T Cadre) May 14th, 2019 June 16th, 2019 August 25th, 2019 (Second session)

The exam for the lecturer position, as mentioned above, will be conducted on July 14th in two sessions and will be conducted at five divisional headquarters in the state. The admit card for the same will be available from July 8th, 2019.

How to apply for CG Vyapam 2019 Lectuerer position:

Visit the CG PEB’s official website. Click on the link to access the details of relevant position. Go through the all the details with regard to the exam available under various links. Then proceed to click on the ‘Apply Online’ button and go through the registration and application process. Submit the application and take a print out of the application for future reference.

The selection for CG Vyapam 14,577 Teacher posts will be done on the basis of written examination followed by a personal interview. Candidates should be Graduation Degree/ B.Ed/ equivalent from any recognized university/ institution. Check other qualification requirements, age limit, application process etc. before applying.