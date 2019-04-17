Amid the rising anticipation over the Telangana Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results for the year 2019, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has now provided an affirmative answer on the topic. TSBIE has updated its website - bie.telangana.gov.in with the latest links for March 2019 results. While majority of the earlier reports about the result announcement were speculative, this new piece of information confirms that the results will be released soon.

Now coming back to older reports about the results, our earlier report had indicated that the Telangana IPE 2019 results for both first and second year students will be released on April 18th that is tomorrow. Now considering the fact that TSBIE has updated its results website with the new server links for the results, we can most likely expect the results to be declared tomorrow. Further a report by Times of India claims that the results will be announced at TSBIE premises first at around 5 pm on April 18th. However this information could not be independently verified.

So the candidates who have appeared for the IPE 2019 are now requested to check the TSBIE website for any new updates on the results. Below are given the direct links to the new result update which states that results will be available soon. Moreover the dedicated results site for TS IPE 2019 - results.cgg.gov.in also confirms that the results will be announced soon.

TS March 2019 Results Server 1

TS March 2019 Results Server 2

This year, around 4.36 lakh candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams and around the same number of students of Inter second year. TSBIE had conducted the Intermediate examination from February 27th to March 18th, 2019, for Inter first year and from February 28th to March 18th for Inter 2nd year exam.