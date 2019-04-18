Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has declared the 2018 Civil Services Preliminary exam result on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the preliminary exam can check if they have qualified for the Main exam at the officail website, psc.cg.gov.in.

A total number of 4,128 candidates have cleared the exam and are now eligible to appear for the Main examination stage of the recruitment. The preliminary examination was conducted on February 17th, 2019 and now the result has been declared. The notification for the recruitment was released in October 2018.

How to check the CGPSC Civil Services 2018 result:

Visit the CGPSC official website. Click on the link to check the 2018 Civil Services result. Alternatively, click on this direct link to access the result PDF. The PDF will contain the roll number of all the candidates who have cleared the exam.

The CGPSC had released the notification for the 2018 Civil Services in October to fill 273 vacancies. The successful candidates will now appear for the Main exam after which successful candidates will further appear in an interview round before being selected for an appointment. The details of the Main exam will be released in the near future.