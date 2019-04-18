Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu, is all set to announce the HSC or Class 12th exam results on April 19th at 9.30 am. The results will be available on TN results website - tnresults.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12th exam can check their results online tomorrow. However, candidates must keep in mind that due to large number of candidates rushing on to the results website , the result portal might be unresponsive at times. But candidates are advised to keep calm and check results site again in some time.

As per the note on TN results site, “HSE(+2) March 2019 Exam Results expected on 19th April @ 09:30 Hrs”. This is in line with our previous report that indicated the same timing and date for TN HSC result announcement. DGE Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSE 2019 examination from March 1st to March 19th.

How to check Tamil Nadu Class 12th results 2019

Visit the official Tamil Nadu results website - tnresults.nic.in The results link will be available on the website Click on the link and enter your roll number and other relevant details and submit Your result will appear, download the same for future reference

In 2018, the board had declared the 12th class result on May 16th, 2018 in which the students had managed to score a pass percentage of 91.1%. The pass percentage among boys was 87.7%, while for girls it was much higher, at 94.1%.