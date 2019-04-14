Directorate of Government Education, Tamil Nadu, will declare the HSC or 12th-class examination result on April 19th, 2019, at 9.30 am, according to Times of India. The report states that the board has confirmed this to be the date of the result. Students can check the result, once released, at tnresults.nic.in.

DGE Tamil Nadu had conducted the HSE 2019 examination from March 1st to March 19th. Earlier we had reported that the tentative date for the 12th class result is April 19th and 10th class result is April 29th. This report is an official confirmation of at least the 12th-class result date.

In 2018, the board had declared the 12th class result on May 16th, 2018 in which the students had managed to score a pass percentage of 91.1%. The pass percentage among boys was 87.7%, while for girls it was much higher, at 94.1%.

How to check the TN 12th class result: