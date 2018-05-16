The Tamil Nadu 12th results have been declared by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) of the state. The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or +2 exam results were declared today, May 16th, at 9.30am on the board’s official website, tnresults.nic.in.

The overall pass percentage registered at the Tamil Nadu 12th exam was a staggering 91.1%, from among the 9,07,620 candidates who took the exam (both through schools and privately). From the 8,60,434 who took the 2018 TN HSC exam through schools, 4,00,179 were boys and 4,60,255 were girls.

The pass percentage among boys taking the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam through schools was 87.7% (with 3,50,936 boys passing the 2018 HSC exam), while for girls it was much higher, at 94.1% (4,33,145 girls passed the TN +2 exam 2018).

With the Tamil Nadu 12th exams, the science stream recorded the highest pass percentage, with 94.29% clearing the exam. This was followed by commerce and arts streams, with 87.45% and 79.65% respectively clearing the exam.

Last week, the DGE had revealed that it would released the results for the Tamil Nadu HSC exam on May 16th, and the result was expected to be available on other websites in addition to the official DGE website.

How to check your 2018 TN +2 result

Log on to the Tamil Nadu board’s official website, tnresults.in. Alternatively, you can log on to the DGE’s website (dge1.tn.nic.in). Click on the link that says ‘HSC March 2018 Results.’ Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button. Your results will be displayed.

The DGE conducted the 2018 TN 12th exam from March 1st to April 6th this year. In last year’s TN HSC exam, 8.22 lakh of the 8.93 lakh cleared the exam, which was a 92.1%.