National Testing Agency (NTA) has not given any update regarding the JEE Main 2019 April exam result date yet. Going by the official notification, the JEE Main Paper I result is expected to be declared by April 30th. The Paper II result is expected to be released by May 15th, 2019. Once released, the result can be accessed at the official website, jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Apart from the result, the NTA will collate the JEE Main result of January and April and release the ranking. The ranking will determine the eligibility of students for appearing for the JEE Advanced 2019 exam. JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to IITs.

Candidate must be among the top 245,000 ranks in Paper I to be eligible to participate in the JEE Advanced exam which is scheduled to be conducted on May 27th, 2019

NTA has taken over the responsibility of the JEE Main exam and has decided to conduct the exam twice in a year, once in January and then in April. Candidates have an option to appear for either or both the sessions. The final ranking of the exam will include results from both the sessions.

NTA had declared the JEE Main Paper I result for January exam on January 19th, 2019. The NTA also released a notification revealing the names of all the 15 individuals who have received 100 NTA scores in the exam.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. The exams are conducted in multiple sittings and candidates have an option to choose the convenient date on which they would like to appear.