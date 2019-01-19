National Testing Agency has declared the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2019 Paper I result today, January 19th, 2019. The results were expected to be declared in the last week of January but it came out earlier than expected. The NTA also released a notification revealing the names of all the 15 individuals who have received 100 NTA scores in the exam.

The candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main exam that was conducted in the month of January can check the result at the official website, jeemain.nic.in. The notification along with the result also revealed the names of candidates who have received 100 NTA scores in the exam. The scores have been normalised and process of normalisation can be accessed in this document.

How to check JEE Main 2019 scores:

Visit the JEE Main official website. Click on the link (direct link) to check the JEE Main 2019 scores. Enter the Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin at the respective places and click on ‘Login’. The scores will be displayed which can be downloaded and printed out.

NTA has taken over the responsibility of conducting the JEE Main exam from this year. The JEE Main exam will be conducted twice in a year, January and April, and candidates have an option to either appear in one or both the sessions. The exams were also conducted in multiple sittings instead of one and candidates had an option to choose the convenient date.

JEE Main is conducted for admissions to IIT, NIT, RIT and other engineering colleges throughout the country. For admissions to IIT, JEE Advanced is conducted for candidates who clear the JEE Mains. To be eligible to appear in the JEE Mains and Advanced, candidates must score at least 75% (65% for reserved category) in the class 12th board exam or be placed in top 20th percentile of the results.