Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has said that the 2019 10th and 12th class results will not be coming out earlier than the previously stated date.

Talking to Indianexpress.com, CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal said that the board will be releasing the result in the third week of May and any other dates that are circulating in the interwebs are mere rumours.

Several media houses had claimed on Saturday that the Board will be releasing the class 10th and class 12th result in the first week of May, though had failed to cite any official sources. CBSE chairman also added that the Board officials have been asked to not to talk to media houses.

Moreover, the chairman added that the process of evaluation is ongoing and it is too early for the board to give any definite date for the release of the result.

This is not the first time when the board had to clarify regarding the rumours on CBSE result dates. Earlier, in the first week of April, a claim was made that the CBSE has released a circular stating that the results will be coming out in the month of April itself.

Officials had clarified to PTI that the circular was fake and the results will not be released earlier than the third week of May.

The CBSE conducted the 10th class exam from February 21st, 2019 to March 29th, 2019. Meanwhile, the 12th exam began on February 15th and the last exam was on April 3rd, 2019. Around 30 lakh students appeared for the 2019 CBSE board exam.

It should be noted that according to the official time table the CBSE is supposed to release the results in the first week of June.