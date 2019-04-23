Multiple outlets are reporting that an anonymous board official has said that the Uttar Pradesh board exam results for both 10th and 12th class will be coming within this week. Some outlets have reported that the results could be declared as early as today but no sources were cited for this information.

It was earlier reported by Scroll.in that the results can be expected this week and this seems to be an official confirmation of that. Most of the processes involved with the declaration of the result are complete and the final stages are being conducted to avoid any errors.

As reported earlier, the final stages are being conducted in Delhi where officials from various regions have gathered to overlook the agency which processes this stage to avoid any untoward incidents, reports LiveHindustan.

The final stages involve making sure that all the relevant marks and scores have been listed in the mark sheet and no student is deemed absent in spite of them participating in the exam.

Like other years, the board is expected to declare the 10th and 12th results on the same day. A total number of 58 lakh students have participated in the exam of which 32 lakh appeared for the 10th class exam and 26 lakh for the 12th class exam.

The results can be check at the official website of UP results, upresults.nic.in and upmsp.edu.in.

The board had conducted the 10th and 12th class examination in 2019 from February 7th to March 2nd, 2019. The 12th board exam will start from February 7th and go on until March 2nd, while the 10th board exam, which also starts on the same day, February 7th, goes on until February 28th.

In 2018, the state board had declared the results for both the classes on April 29th, 2018. The pass percentage for class 12th is 72.43% and for 10th is 75.16%. Girls outperformed boys in both the exams with girls passing percentage for 12th being 78.8% and for boys 72.2%. For 10th class, 78.8% girls cleared the exam and 72.3% of boys.