Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (AP PGECET 2019) is scheduled to be conducted from May 2nd and 4th. Notably the hall tickets for the entrance exam are expected to be released tomorrow on APSCHE website - sche.ap.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the exam will be able to download their respective admit cards tomorrow from 11 am on wards.

AP PGECET is being conducted by Andhra University, Visakhapatnam on behalf of APSCHE. As mentioned before the examination dates are from May 2nd to 4th and it will be conducted in two session. The first session will be from 10 am to 12 noon followed by the second session from 2 pm to 4 pm. Further the preliminary answer keys are expected by May 5th and final result declaration is tentatively scheduled for May 9th.

All candidates are to ensure that they possess a copy of their admit card while appearing for the PGECET 2019. No candidates will be allowed to take the exam without a valid hall ticket. The admit cards, once released, can be downloaded by using registration ID and Date of Birth details.

The PG entrance exam is conducted for candidates who wish to seek admission for M.E., M.Tech, M.Pharmacy courses offered across various institutes in the state. A separate notification will be released regarding GATE/GPAT qualified candidates, the official notification states.