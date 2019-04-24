Nalanda Open University (NOU) has declared the result for the Entrance Exam conducted for the admissions to B.Ed. Distance Education programme in the state of Bihar on April 23rd, 2019.

The result was expected to be declared on April 13th but was postponed to be declared on April 23rd. Candidate can visit the official website, nalandaopenuniversity.com, to check the result.

More than 8000 students had participated in the exam and now the counselling process for all the students will begin from April 25th, and fees to participate in the counselling will be accepted until April 30th, 2019.

The candidates can click on this direct link to check the result PDF.

The entrance exam is being conducted for 2019-21 B.Ed courses imparted in the state of Bihar through distance education through various institutions and colleges. NOU had conducted the Bihar B.Ed Distance Education CET on March 17th, 2019.

How to check the Bihar Distnace Education B.Ed CET result:

Visit the NOU Distance Education B.Ed CET website. Click on the link to check the result. The result PDF will contain the results of all the students who had participated in the exam.

The notification for this year’s Distance Education B.Ed CET was released on February 10th, 2019 and the last day to apply for the same was March 9th, 2019. Candidates are advised to keep check the official website at, cetbeddistance.com/cetbeddistance.php to keep themselves updated.