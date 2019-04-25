Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) today released the initial answer key for Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) screening test on its website - psc.ap.gov.in. The recruitment exam was held on April 21st, 2019 and the answer for both part A and B of the screening test is available in PDF format for candidates to review. All the individuals who appeared for the exam are requested to thoroughly go through the answer keys.

While the answer keys were released today i.e. April 25th, candidates have the option of raising objections, if any, before 5 pm till May 2nd. No request after the given time stipulation will be entertained by the commission. If any Candidate wants to file objections on any questions or key, he/she may file in the prescribed format which is available in the Commission’s website, the official webnote released by APPSC reads.

Additionally candidates will have to send a copy of their hall ticket with the objection requests. “A self - attested copy of the Hall Ticket shall be enclosed without which the objections would not be examined”, the notice by APPSC states. Here is the direct link to the answer key PDF for candidates.

The Panchayat Secretary (Grade-IV) in A.P. Panchayat Raj Subordinate Service exam is being conducted for a total of 51 CF and 1000 Fresh vacancies. Online application for this recruitment began in mid December 2018 and continued till January 19, 2019.