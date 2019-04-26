Telangana State POLYCET 2019 examination result is expected to be declared today, April 26th, 2019, according to several reports. None of the outlets has cited any official source and thus this information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, polycetts.nic.in.

The official exam notification stated that the results were supposed to be declared on April 24th. Scroll.in had anticipated that SBTET is likely to miss the deadline as the process of raising objections against the answer keys went on until April 23rd.

POLYCET is a common entrance exam conducted for admissions to Polytechnic colleges in the state of Telangana. The Polytechnic Common Entrance Test is for admissions into Diploma Courses in Engineering/non-Engineering/Technology offered by colleges for the academic year 2019-20.

How to check the TS POLYCET 2019 result:

Visit the TS POLYCET official website. Click on the link to check the result. Enter the required log-in details and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

The notification for the TS POLYCET 2019 was released on March 14th, and the application process went on until April 6th, 2019. The TS POLYCET examination was conducted April 16th, 2019.