Uttar Pradesh 2019 D.El.Ed 1st semester examination result has been declared on April 26th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result at the official website, btcexam.in. The exam results were expected on April 29th according to reports but were declared on April 26th itself.

The official website of D.El.Ed results is down at the moment and candidates might find it difficult to access the website. The candidates are suggested to be patient and try to check the result after some time.

Candidates can click on this direct link to access the result. Once the link opens, feed in the necessary details and access the result.

How to access UP D.El.Ed 2019 1st semester result: