Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today released the results for Class 10th examination on its official website - upmsp.edu.in. The final results have been announced and are available for students to check using their roll numbers on the UPMSP site. Candidates, however, must note that they will only be able to check their final scores online and the final mark sheets will have to be collected from the school campus.

As per the result announcement by Live Hindustan, the pass percentage for Class 10th in 2019 is at 80.07 percent which has improved by almost 5 percentage points compared to last year. A total of 32 lakh students had appeared for the exam in 2019 and the exam was held from February 2nd to February 27th.

Notably, Gautam Raghuvanshi from Kanpur has topped the class 10th High School examination with 97.17 percent this year, according to a report by Times of India. Further, Shivam and Tanuja Vishwakarma have secured second and third positions with 97 and 96.83 percent respectively.

Here is the direct link to check your Class 10th result.

In 2018, the results for class 10th exam was declared on April 29th along with results for Class 12th exam. The pass percentage for class 10th was at 75.16 percent. Girls had outperformed boys in the exams with girls passing percentage for class 10th being 78.8 percent compared to 72.3 percent for boys.

How to check your UP Board Class 10th result 2019

Visit the official website of UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad - upmsp.edu.in On the home page there are two embedded link tabs for Class 10th and 12th results Click on the relevant link i.e. for class 10th and you will directed to a new page Alternatively result can also be viewed at UP results website upresults.nic.in Enter your roll number and school code to view your result Download the final result for future reference

On the other hand, the result for UP class 12th examination were declared earlier today at 1 pm and students can check the same from our story linked here.