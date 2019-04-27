The Supreme Court on Friday ordered the Reserve Bank of India to disclose its annual inspection reports of banks, along with the list of wilful defaulters and information related to them under the Right to Information Act.
The RBI is “duty bound under the law” to disclose information sought under the RTI Act, it said.
Cyclone in Indian Ocean to Become Severe in Next 24 Hours, Likely to Hit TN, AP
A depression over the Indian Ocean and the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified and moved further northwestwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Saturday.
There would be strong wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, Comorin area, Gulf of Mannar and over Kerala, the weather office said.
China’s Belt and Road Initiative A “Vision”, Says Britain
Britain is committed to help realise the potential of China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday, describing the policy as a “vision”.
Britain and China will hold the next round of their Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in mid-June in London, Hammond said on Thursday, after months of media reports that talks had been delayed by diplomatic tension.
Fifteen killed in Sri Lanka in shootout with suspected Islamist militants
The bodies of 15 people, including six children, were discovered at the site of a fierce overnight gun battle on the east coast of Sri Lanka, a military spokesman said on Saturday.
This comes on the heels of six days after suicide bombing incident where more than 250 people were killed.