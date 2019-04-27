Vellore Institute of Technology will declare the VITEEE 2019 result on or before April 29th, 2019. The notification stated that the result will be declared around that time and now the website is updated stating that the result will be declared on or before April 29th. The result, once declared, can be accessed at the official website, vit.ac.in.

The website also stated that the counselling process for the year 2019 based on VITEEE 2019 scorecard will begin from May 9th, 2019. The full schedule of counselling will be released on the official website in the near future.

VITEEE or VIT Engineering Entrance Exam is conducted for admissions to the institute and the VITEEE 2019 exam was conducted from April 10th to April 21st in multiple sessions.

The exam is a computer-based and a multiple-choice test and will test students on Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology, and English. The exam will be for 2-1/2-hour duration.

VIT offers BE and BTech courses at four campuses throughout India. The VIT campuses are located at Vellore, Chennai, Bhopal, and Amravati (AP).