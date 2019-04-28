Railway Recruitment Board has released the revised result for the second stage exam for the recruitment of 2018 Group C ALP/Technician recruitment on April 27th, 2019. RRB had released the result of the 2nd stage of the exam on April 5th; however, this revised result released yesterday supersedes the previous one.

Candidates who had appeared for the 2nd stage exam for the recruitment of 2018 Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician held in the month of January can check their regional RRB websites to see if their roll number appears in the revised result. All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Aptitude test round of the recruitment.

The Aptitude Test for 2018 ALP/Technician will be conducted from May 10th, 2019 in three shifts. The RRB will release the mock test for ALP/Technician recruitment aptitude test on May 2nd which will be available on the website until May 10th, 2019. The call letter is expected to be available on May 6th, 2019.

The Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test of 71 minutes duration. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum TScore of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot

Candidates can check the 2nd stage result and cut-off marks are regional websites. The direct link to all regional websites are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

The RRB had released the 1st stage result for the 2018 ALP/Technician in November 2018 and the The Group C ALP-Technician 2nd stage exams were conducted on January 21st, 22nd, and 23rd. The answer keys for the exam were released in the latter half of the February 2018.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.