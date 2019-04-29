The Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu (DGE) is expected to announce the results for Class 10th or SSLC examination result today April 29th at 9.30 am. The results will be available for students on TNDGE website - dge.tn.gov.in and candidates will be able to see their scores online using the registration numbers.

UPDATE: The results have been announced. Check this link for more information.

It was reported earlier on April 24th, 2019 that the TN DGE officials have confirmed that the result will be announced today. C Amuthavalli, joint director (secondary), TNDGE had said to TOI, “evaluation of class 10 answer scripts was over and random checking of results is going on. The results would be released on April 29 as scheduled.”

The TN 10th class or SSLC result is expected to be declared at the DGE’s official website. The result is also expected to be available at tnresults.nic.in. Students need to click on the result link and enter the Roll number and other details to access the result.

The TN SSLC exams were conducted from March 14 to March 29, 2019. Last year a total of 10,01,140 students appeared for the exam, out of which 4,74,340 were males and 4,76,340 were females. The overall pass percentage was 94.50%.