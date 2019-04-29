Tamil Nadu 2019 SSLC or 10th class result has been declared a while ago today, April 29th, 2019. Students can check their result at the official website of Directorate General of Examination Tamil Nadu, tnresults.nic.in.

This year the board managed to declare the result almost 20 days before compared to 2018. Around 10 lakh students appeared for the 2019 SSLC exam this year.

NDTV reports the 2019 SSLC students scored a pass percentage of 95.2%, which less than a percentage point increase compared to 2018. The girls have managed to outdo boys which is no longer a surprise. The girls scored 97% pass percentage compared to boys who have scored 93.3%.

Here is the direct link to check SSLC result

Here is how to check the TN SSLC 2019 result:

Visit the TN SSCL results website. Click on the link to access 2019 SSCL result available on the home page. Enter the Registration Number and Date of Birth and click on Get Marks. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

In 2018, DGE had released the result on May 23rd. The overall pass percentage was 94.5% in which girls secured a pass percentage of 96.4% while boys managed 92.5%. Sivagangai topped the district list with 98.5% of students from the district passing the exam, followed by Erode (98.38%) and Virudhunagar (98.29%).

Earlier on April 19th, the DGE had declared the Class 12th and Class 11th arrears result. Students had in 12th class had managed to get a pass percentage of 91.3%. Once again, girls managed to outdo boys with a pass percentage of 93.64% compared to 88.57%.