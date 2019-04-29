Examination admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test (APEdCET) is scheduled to be released by end of today on April 29th at the dedicated website - sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET The AP EdCET is being conducted by Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati for those wishing to take admission in B.Ed regular course offered across various aided/un-aided institutes in the state. Candidates who have applied for the entrance test are requested to download their respective admit cards once declared today from the website.

The online application process for the AP EdCET began on March 14th and continued till April 24th. However candidates must note that interested individuals still have the opportunity to apply for AP EdCET with late fee penalty of Rs 500. The last date to submit online application with the late fee is April 29th which is today. So interested individuals will have to rush to the website and complete the online application process in order to be eligible to take the common entrance for the year 2019.

While the hall tickets are expected anytime today, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6th from 11 am to 1 pm. Moreover, the exam conducting authority has also revealed the tentative result declaration date for the exam. The AP EdCET 2019 result is expected to be announced on May 15th which is a day less than 10 days from the actual day of the exam.