Admit card for the Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test 2019 has been released online at the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET The hall tickets were released for Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati which is conducting the AP EdCET on behalf of Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE). Candidates can download their respective admit cards by using registration number and date of birth details.

This comes as expected in reference to our previous article about the hall ticket announcement. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6th and candidates without a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the examination. The AP EdCET is conducted for those seeking to take admission for B.Ed two year regular course offered across aided/un-aided institutes in the state.

Here is the direct link to download the admit card

How to download AP EdCET 2019 hall ticket

Visit the official website - sche.ap.gov.in/EDCET On the home page click on download hall ticket link Alternatively here is the direct link to download the admit card Login using relevant credentials and view your hall ticket Download the same and take a print out for future use

Besides, today is also the last date to submit application, including the late fee charge, for AP EdCET 2019. Candidates still have the opportunity to apply for AP EdCET with late fee penalty of Rs 500. The last date to submit online application with the late fee is April 29th which is today. So interested individuals will have to rush to the website and complete the online application process in order to be eligible to take the common entrance for the year 2019.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 6th from 11 am to 1 pm. Moreover, the exam conducting authority has also revealed the tentative result declaration date for the exam. The AP EdCET 2019 result is expected to be announced on May 15th which is a day less than 10 days from the actual day of the exam.