Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CGPEB) has released the admit card for the Pre-MCA and Pre-PPT entrance examination today, April 30th, 2019. The candidates who have registered to appear in either one of the two examinations can download the admit card from the official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in.

A notification along with the admit card confirmed the previously scheduled date for the examination. Both the exams will be conducted on May 9th, 2019. The Pre-PPT examination will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and Pre-MCA exam from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm.

The notification which can be accessed in this link also stated that if the photo on the admit card turns out to be not clear, then candidates must bring in two passport-sized photos along with photo ID card to the exam centre. All the candidates are also required to be present at the centre mentioned on the admit card at least an hour before the scheduled start.

How to download CG Pre-PPT and Pre-MCA 2019 admit card:

Visit the CGPEB official website. Click on the link to download the relevant admit card. Alternatively, click on this direct link to download the admit card. Link for both the exam admit cards are the same. Enter the relevant details and click on ‘Submit’.

The admit card will be displayed which needs to be printed ou.

CGPEB had released the notification for both the exams on March 26, 2019 and the application process went on until April 14th, 2019. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to all the colleges offering Diploma in Engineering and MCA courses in the state of Chhattisgarh.