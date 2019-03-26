Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board has released the notification and started the application process for the entrance exam for the Pre-Polytechnic and pre-MCA entrance examination 2019 from today, March 26th, 2019. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to all the colleges offering Diploma in Engineering and MCA courses in the state of Chhattisgarh.

All the candidates who are interested in appearing for the Chhattisgarh PPT and MCA examination can apply at CGPEB’s official website, cgvyapam.choice.gov.in. The last day to submit the application along with the application fees is April 14th, 2019.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 9th, 2019. The PPT entrance exam will be conducted from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm and the pre-MCA exam is scheduled from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm. The exam will be conducted at 27 district headquarters throughout the state.

How to apply for CG pre-PPT/MCA 2019 exam:

Click on the direct link to access the pre-PPT and pre-MCA 2019 examination page. Candidates can click on all the relevant links to get acquainted with the examination and application process. Click on ‘Online Application form’ link on the home page. Fill in all the basic information and attach all the relevant document and pay the application fees online. Submit the filled application and take a print out of the submitted application for future reference.

The candidates are advised to go through the all the relevant links provided at the examination page to check the eligibility criteria and application process. The notification will also have details of exam pattern, exam syllabus, application process, category-wise application fees, and reservation policy.