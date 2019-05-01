Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2019 results are expected to be declared on May 8th, according to most of the reports. NDTV in its report said that an official from Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has said to them that the result will be released on May 10th. Thus, it can be safely said that the result will be releasing in the second week of May.

Once released, the results can be accessed at multiple websites which include, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Madhyamam has reported that the evaluation process has been completed and the final tabulation process is underway which will take 4-5 days. The report said that thus the result is expected to be declared on May 8th unless there is some delay in the last phase of the process of tabulation.

Howto check the Kerala SSLC 2019 result:

Visit the official Kerala results website. Click on the link to check the SSLC results website on the home page. Enter the necessary student information and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

NDTV reports that more than 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the exam for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination. The examination was conducted in the month of March.