Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday released the hall ticket for civil services preliminary examination. The hall tickets are available on UPSC’s application portal - upsconline.nic.in and can also be accessed via UPSC’s main website - upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for the CSE 2019 can download the admit cards now directly from the above-mentioned websites.

UPSC will be conducting the CSE prelims on June 2nd, 2019 and all the candidates who had applied for the exam need to download the admit cards from the online sites. No candidate is allowed to appear for the exam without a valid admit card, hence candidates are requested to download their respective hall tickets for CSE prelims.

Candidates can download their respective admit card using either the registration ID or the roll number. Here is the direct link to download the UPSC CSE prelims admit card. The prelims will be conducted on June 2nd, 2019 and those who clear the Preliminary exam are eligible to appear for the CSE Main examination which is scheduled to be conducted on September 20th.

How to download UPSC CSE prelims admit card

Visit the official UPSC online application website - upsconline.nic.in Click on last option on the page for e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC Click on download option and you will re-directed to a new page Read the instructions carefully and click on Yes option to proceed further Choose your option for downloading the admit card by either registration ID or roll number Alternatively here is the direct link to download the admit card Download and take a print out of the admit card for future use

UPSC had invited applications from eligible candidates for CSE 2019 from February 19th onwards and continued the process till March 19th. Total of 896 posts including those reserved for PWD candidates have been advertised this year for CSE. While this is a slight increase from last year, however the vacancies continue to be low.