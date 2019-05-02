current affairs
Current affairs wrap of the day: May 2nd, 2019
Get all the big national and international news and stay up to date with Current Affairs and General Knowledge to prepare for competitive exams.
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+
here.
We welcome your comments at
letters@scroll.in.
Cyclone Fani about 450 km from Odisha, armed forces on alert
- Cyclone Fani, which has turned into an “extreme severe cyclonic” storm, is about 450 km from the Odisha coast, the India Meteorological Department or IMD said in an early morning tweet.
- Nineteen districts of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh are likely to be hit by cyclone Fani – which is also pronounced as cyclone FONI.
- East Coast Railway cancelled 22 trains on Wednesday, taking the total to 103 trains. IMD has issued a “Yellow Alert” warning for Odisha, West Bengal and three districts of Andhra Pradesh.
Thailand King marries bodyguard in surprise wedding ahead of coronation
- Just days before his official coronation, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Wednesday married the deputy head of his personal guard force and gave her the title Queen Suthida.
- In 2014, Vajiralongkorn appointed Suthida Tidjai, a former flight attendant for Thai Airways, as a deputy commander of his bodyguard unit.
Lionel Messi scores 600th Barcelona goal, commentators jump for joy
- Lionel Messi’s two second-half goals helped Barcelona beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Champions League semi-final first leg at the Camp Nou on Wednesday.
- Messi’s second, an incredible long-range free-kick, was his 600th Barcelona goal in all competitions
Chandrayaan 2 will be launched in July, says ISRO
- The Indian Space Research Organisation announced that India’s second mission to the moon will be launched between July 9 and 16, and that it is expected to land on September 6.
- ISRO said the Chandrayaan 2 mission will include a lander, an orbiter and a rover to conduct experiments on the moon.