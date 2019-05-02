CG Vyapam which was scheduled to hold the PET/PPHT 2019 entrance exam today has decided to postpone the exam to a future date. The new date will be revealed very soon, according to the notification.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in two sessions, morning sessions from 9.00 am to 12.15 pm will be for PET entrance exam and the afternoon session from 2.00 pm to 5.15 pm will be for PPHT exam.

The CG PEB website had encountered some technical issues on April 30th and thus many PET/PPHT candidates were not able to download the admit card. Thus, the Board has decided to cancel the examination.

The CGPEB had released the admit card for the Pre-PET and Pre-PPHT 2019 examination on April 25th, 2019. The PET/PPHT notification was released on March 21st, 2019 and the application process went on until April 7th, 2019.

PET exam is conducted for admissions to Engineering (BE), Agriculture Technology, and Dairy Technology courses and PPHT for Bachelor and Diploma in Pharmacy imparted in the colleges of the state.

The notification for the postponement of PET/PPHT 2019 examination can be accessed at CGPEB’s official website or can be accessed in this direct link.