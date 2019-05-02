Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the link for Mock Test for candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Aptitude Test stage for the recruitment of Group C ALP/Technician today, May 2nd, 2019. Candidates can access the mock test at RRB regional websites and get acquainted with the Aptitude Test.

RRB will be conducting the aptitude test round for the recruitment of Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician on May 10th, 2019. The candidates who have cleared the 1st and 2nd stage exam of the recruitment are eligible to appear for the Aptitude Test. The RRB had released the result of revised 2nd stage result on April 27th, 2019.

The notification for the Mock Link states, “All the candidates appearing in Aptitude test are advised to thoroughly read the instructions provided in the guidelines & Mock link and practice the mock test to be familiar with the test.”

The Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test of 71 minutes duration. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests and the candidates will have to secure a minimum TScore of 42 in each test of the test battery to qualify for the post of ALP.

The link to access the Mock Test is available at all the regional RRB websites under the ALP/Technician recruitment section. Alternatively, candidates can click on this direct link to access the Mock Test. The guidelines for the mock test is available in this direct link.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.