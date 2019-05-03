The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the result of 12th class and 10th class in the third week of May, according to NDTV. The 12th class result will be declared first on May 15th and 10th class result will be declared three days later, May 18th, 2019. Board officials have confirmed the dates to NDTV.

MPBSE results, once declared, will be available at the official website, mpbse.nic.in. for students to check. Apart from the main website, mpresults.nic.in is also expected to host the result where students can access their boar exam scores.

The board had conducted the 2019 10th and 12th class exams in the month of March and April. The 12th class exams were conducted from March 3rd to April 2nd, 2019, and the 10th class exams were held from March 1st to March 27th, 2019.

In 2018, the Madhya Pradesh board had declared both the results on the same day, May 14th. The pass percentage for class 12th has been 68%. Around 7.6 lakh students had participated in the exam. Students of 10th class registered a pass percentage of 66%. Around 11.4 lakh participated in 10th class exam. In both the exams, girls have outshined boys with regard to pass percentages.