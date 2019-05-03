Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for the Preliminary exam for the 2018 Assistant Recruitment on May 2nd, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the preliminary examination for the recruitment can check the result at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC in this notification stated that a total number of 35,997 candidates had appeared for the exam and 695 candidates have cleared the exam and have qualified for the next stage (Main Exam) of the recruitment. The exam was conducted on March 17th, 2019 at 127 exam centres situated in five districts. The Commission also issued the final answer keys for the exam along with the result.

Candidates can click on these direct links to access the Result PDF and Final Answer Key PDF.

The notification for the recruitment of Assistants was issued on October 31st, 2018 and the last date to apply for the same was November 30th, 2018. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 51 vacancies.

How to access BPSC 2018 Assistant Prelim exam result: