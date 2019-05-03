National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a notice on May 2nd, 2019 informing that as many as 86 centres have been changed for the NEET 2019 UG examination. The NTA is scheduled to conduct the NEET 2019 UG examination on May 5th and just a few days before the exam this major change in exam centres was informed to the candidates.

The notification stated that the change in exam centres were necessitated due to the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and ‘other unavoidable reasons’. The notification also added that all the concerned candidates have been informed via SMS, Email, and Voice message and fresh admit card for all such candidates have been issued.

Candidates can access the details of the new centre in their admit card or can know the details in the official notification available in this link.

How to download admit card for NEET UG 2019

Visit the NTA NEET UG 2019 official website - ntaneet.nic.in The page directly takes to the Admit Card page. Enter the necessary details and click on ‘Submit’ Download and take a print out of the admit card. Candidates without admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

NTA is conducting the NEET for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India except for the institutions established through an Act of Parliament i.e. AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.

As mentioned, the NEET (UG) - 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, 5th May, 2019. The responsibility of the NTA is limited to the conduct of the entrance examination, declaration of result and for providing an “All India Rank merit list” to the Directorate General Health Service, Government of India for the conduct of counselling for 15% All India Quota Seats and for supplying the result to States/other Counselling Authorities.