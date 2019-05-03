Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the board exam results for both 12th and 10th class earlier this year. There is no confirmed date for when the result will be declared; however, several outlets have reported that the result will be declared at least a week or two earlier than the norm.

MSBSHSE Pune generally declares the 12th class board exam result in the last week of May and the 10th class result in the first or second week of June. This year most of the state boards and CBSE have declared the board exam results earlier than the normal and Maharashtra state is also expected to stick to this trend.

Having said this, it should be noted that all the reports which suggest that the result will be declared earlier do not cite any officials and thus students and parents are advised to not take this as a confirmed statement. The MSBSHSE has been quite silent on the exact date of the result.

The result, once declared, will be available at the official websites like, mahresults.nic.in and results.maharashtraeducation.com. Apart from these sites, some third-party websites are also expected to host the results, details of which will be provided later.

The board had conducted the 2019 10th and 12th class exams in the month of February and March. Generally, around 14 lakh students appear for the 12th exam and around 17 lakh students appear for the 10th exam.

In 2018, the board had declared the HSC result on May 30th and students had scored an overall pass percentage of 88.41%. Girls did better than boys with 92.36% of girls passing the exam, compared with 85.23% of boys. Meanwhile, the 10th results were declared on June 8th, 2018 and students had scored a pass percentage of 89.41%.