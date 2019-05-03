The Council for Architecture (COA) is expected to release the result for the first attempt of the NATA 2019 examination pretty soon, maybe even today. The result date can be speculated going by past records of when the COA has declared the result and also according to several unverified reports.

Once the result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared in the exam can download their scores from the official website, nata.in.

It should be noted that a few outlets are reporting that the result has already been declared; however, the official website does not reflect any result link or information about it.

National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA first attempt exam was held on April 14th, 2019 and the next day itself the answer keys were released. NATA exam scores are used for admissions to the first year of B.Arch degree. It is a national level exam and all admissions for B.Arch degree is done on the basis of NATA scores.

How to access the NATA 2019 result:

Visit the NATA 2019 first attempt home page. Click on the link under the ‘Result’. Feed in the log-in information and submit. The NATA scores will be displayed which can be printed out for reference.

NATA 2019 second attempt will be conducted on July 7th, 2019. The NATA exam consists 200 marks and will be divided into two sessions. The first session of 60 minutes for 120 marks consists Mathematics and General Aptitude questions. The second session for 120 minutes and 80 marks is for architectural drawing.