Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Service (II) Examination 2018 final result today, May 3rd, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the SSB Interview round for the CDS II 2018 examination can check the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in, to check the final result.

For Indian Military Academy, Abhishek Raj, Nitin Singh Bohra, and Abhishek Ravi have topped the merit list. Abhishek Raj, Nitin Singh Bohra, and Ashish Kumar grabbed the top three spots in Indian Naval Academy. For Air Force Academy, Anurag Singh, Akash Sharma, and Shashank Prakash Tripathi were placed in the top positions in the list.

A total number of 100 candidates made it to the final list of selection of which 60 are for IMA, 34 for INA, and 6 for AFA. It should be noted that there are some common candidates in the three merit lists. The UPSC had conducted the CDS II 2018 recruitment drive to fill 100 vacancies.

Candidates can access the result PDF under ‘What’s New’ section of the UPSC’s official website. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the result.

UPSC had conducted the written examination on November 18th, 2018 for CDS (II) 2018 and a total number of 7650 candidates have cleared the exam and are eligible to appear for the Service Selection Board (SSB) interview.

UPSC had conducted the recruitment for Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 147th Course, Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course, Officers Training Academy, Chennai 110th SSC Course (for Men), and Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 24th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course.