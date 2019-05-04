Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not confirmed the exact date on which it will be releasing the 2019 Class 10th board exam result. Several outlets are suggesting that the result will be releasing tomorrow, May 5th; however, they fail to cite any reliable sources for the information.

CBSE had earlier informed that the 12th and 10th class board results will be declared in the third week of May. However, in a surprise move, the board declared the 12th result earlier in the week. Going by the precedence, the 10th class result is declared within a few days of 12th class.

NDTV states that the result of 10th class will also have a surprise element and thus predicting when the result will be coming out is difficult. It also added in a different report on the topic that “CBSE communique said the class 10th result is not coming today and result date will be intimated beforehand.”

Once the results are declared, the scores of 10th class CBSE exam can be accessed at the CBSE’s result website, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from that, searching on Google “CBSE 10th class result’ would yield a form on the home page on which students can feed in the basic information to get the result.

In 2018, CBSE had declared the 10th class result on May 29th and students had secured a pass percentage of 86.7%. Girls had performed better than boys by securing 88.67% compared to 85.32%. Thiruvananthapuram registered a pass percentage of 99.6% and topped among all the regions followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer with 91.86%.

Earlier in the week on May 2nd, CBSE had declared the 12th class result and students had scored a pass percentage of 83.34%. Trivandrum region topped the regional competition with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by Chennai region which scored 92.93% and Delhi with 91.87%.