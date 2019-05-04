Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) earlier declared the CBSE Class 12th results on May 2nd. Now for the candidates who wish to seek revaluation of their results or apply for compartment exams, CBSE has released a notification announcing dates for those. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result through the official site - cbse.nic.in. CBSE will start the revaluation process from today that is on May 4, 2019 onwards.

Applying for Verification of Marks, Obtaining Photocopy of the Evaluated Answer Books(s) and Re-evaluation will be accepted only online and during the specified schedules along with processing charges. Candidates must please note that the processing charges can only be deposited online and are non-refundable. Here is the direct link to apply for the re-verification process for CBSE Class 12th exam 2019.

Moreover, for all the three steps candidates have to make a separate application and pay the processing charges separately. For more details about the process check the official notification linked here.

Activity Schedule Last date Fees/Charges Verification of Marks May 4, 2019 to May 8, 2019 up to 5 pm. Till 5 pm on the 5th day from the opening of the link. 500 per subject Obtaining Photocopy of the answer sheets May 20, 2019 to May 21, 2019 up to 5 pm Next day of link opening till 5 pm 700 for Class 12th, 500 for Class 10th Re-evaluation May 24, 2019 to May 25, 2019 up to 5 pm Next Day of link opening till 5 pm 100 per subject

As mentioned earlier, CBSE Class 12th results were announced on May 2nd and the pass percentage for this year is at 83.4 percent. Two girls from Uttar Pradesh, Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut Road in Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora of SD Public School in Muzaffarnagar topped the exams by scoring 499 out of 500 marks. Girls performed better than boys this year, with a pass percentage of 88.70, while that of boys was 79.4%. As many as 17693 students scored above 95% while 94299 got more than 90%.