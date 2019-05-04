Cyclone Fani: 1.2 mn evacuated in 24 hours with help of 45,000 volunteers -Odisha CM
A total of 65 rescue and relief teams of NDRF are pre-positioned in various parts of the vulnerable states. Odisha has 44 teams, West Bengal has 9, Andhra Pradesh has 3 and one each in other states.
Cyclone ‘Fani’, which ravaged most parts of Odisha and left 12 people dead, poses no threat to West Bengal anymore, as it weakens further before entering neighbouring Bangladesh, a senior official said.
A record of 1.2 million people were evacuated in 24 hours, 3.2 lakh from Ganjam, 1.3 lakh from Puri and almost 7000 kitchens catering to 9000 shelters were made functional overnight.
Boeing 737 with 143 on board falls into river in US, 21 injured
A Boeing jetliner with 143 people aboard from the US outpost at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, slid off a runway into a shallow river in Jacksonville, Florida, on Friday while attempting to land at a military base there during a thunderstorm, injuring 21 people.
There were no reports of fatalities or critical injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that all 21 people who had been taken to a hospital for treatment were listed in good condition.
Trump says he, Putin discussed new nuclear pact possibly including China
U.S. President Donald Trump said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed on Friday the possibility of a new accord limiting nuclear arms that could eventually include China in what would be a major deal between the globe’s top three atomic powers.
Donald Trump cited the expense of keeping up the U.S. nuclear arsenal as a motivating factor behind wanting to limit how many weapons are deployed.
Ebola Death Toll in Congo Close to 1,000, New Vaccine Planned: WHO
Ebola deaths in Congo’s latest outbreak are expected to exceed 1,000 later on Friday, the World Health Organization announced, as attacks continue on health workers trying to contain the virus’s spread.
The outbreak that was declared in eastern Congo in August is already the second deadliest in history, and efforts to control it have been complicated by a volatile security situation and deep community mistrust.