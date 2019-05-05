Food Corporation of India (FCI) has released the Phase I examination schedule for the 2019 recruitment drive that the corporation is conducting to fill 4,103 vacancies. According to a notification released on May 3rd, FCI will be conducting the Phase I examination from May 31st to June 3rd, 2019 in four shifts per day. The examination will tentatively be for an hour’s duration.

The notification also stated that the call letter for the exam will be issued 15 days prior to the examination, thus probably on May 15th. Candidates who are not able to generate the call letter should register their grievances at cgrs.ibps.in at least a week before the date of the examination.

FCI had issued the recruitment notification on February 23rd, 2019 and the application process was conducted in the month of March 2019. The vacancies are further divided into five zones, i.e, North Zone (1999 positions), South Zone (540 positions), East Zone (538 positions), West Zone (735 positions), and North East Zone (291 positions).

The details of the recruitment position are as follows:

FCI 2019 Vacancy details Name of the Position Number of Vacancies J.E. (Civil Engineering) 114 J.E. (Electrical Mechanical Engineering) 72 Steno Grade-II 76 AG-II (Hindi) 45 Typist (Hindi) 39 AG-III (General) 757 AG-III (Accounts) 509 AG-III (Technical) 720 AG-III (Depot) 1771 Total 4103

The phase-I exam will be an online test with multiple choice questions and is common for all the candidates irrespective of the post. The exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 marks and for an hour’s duration. The exam will test candidates on English Language (30 questions), Reasoning Ability (35 questions), and Numerical Aptitude (35 questions) and each section will be for 20 minutes.

The candidates can access the detailed exam pattern and syllabus in the official notification available in this direct link. The candidates who clear the Phase I exam will qualify for the Phase-II, the nature of which will depend on the position for which the candidate has applied for.