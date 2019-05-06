Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) conducted the 2018 Group II Service Recruitment Screening Exam on Sunday, May 5th, 2019. The Commission released a notification late in the evening stating that the exam registered an attendance of 77.9%. The exam was conducted at 727 centres throughout the state in a peaceful manner.

The notification stated, “A total of 2,95,036 candidates have applied for the post and 2,28,263 candidates have downloaded their Hall Tickets, out of which 1,77,876 (77.92%) have written the examination of Screening Test held at 727 venues across Andhra Pradesh.”

The Commission is expected to release the answer keys for the Screening Test within this week though exact date has not been revealed yet. Candidates are suggested to visit the official website frequently to keep a tab on the answer keys.

With regard to district-wise attendance for the screening exam, Vizianagaram registered the highest attendance with 83.42% people attending the exam followed by SPSR Nellore (80.19%) and Srikakulam (80.07%). The lowest attendance was registered at Krishna district with only 73.24% candidates appearing for the exam.

The Commission had released the notification for the Group 2 Service General Recruitment on December 31, 2018 and the application process was conducted from January 10th to January 31st, 2019. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 446 vacancies of which 110 are carried forward from backlogs.