Telangana SSC or 10th class result is likely not coming today. Several outlets are stating that the result might be coming out today; however, no official source has confirmed this information. It is highly unlikely that the result is coming out today.

Once declared, the result can be accessed at results.cgg.gov.in. The result is also expected to be available at manabadi.com.

NDTV which spoke to an official is reporting that the result will not be coming out before May 10th. The information is also corroborated by Indianexpress.com which says that the result might be releasing on May 12th.

Telangana Board of Secondary Education had conducted the class 10th or Senior Secondary Certificate 2019 examination from May 16th to April 2nd, 2019. Once the results are declared, the board will start the revaluation and re-totalling process for students who think they are supposed to score better marks.

How to check TS SSC 2019 result:

Visit the Telanagana results website. Click on the link for SSC result.

Enter the relevant details and submit. The result will be displayed.

Telangana Intermediate results were declared on April 18th, 2019 in which he Second Year Intermediate students registered a pass percentage of 64.8% with around 2.7 lakh students clearing the exam. The 2nd year vocational students scored a pass percentage of 67.7%. The First year Intermediate General students scored 60.5% pass percentage and vocational students scored 53.2% pass percentage.

TS Intermediate result made splashes in the news for all the wrong reasons. Some technological goof up had resulted in many students being declared as failed when they had actually cleared the exam. Around 20 students committed suicide due to the goof up.