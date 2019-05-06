Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the call letter or admit card for the ALP-Technician (Group C) Aptitude Test today, May 6th, at all the RRB regional websites. All the candidates who are eligible to appear for the 2018 Group C Assistant Locomotive Pilot and Technician Aptitude exam stage of the recruitment can download the call letter now.

The candidates must have cleared the 1st and 2nd stage of the recruitment drive to be eligible for this round. The RRB released the result of the 2nd stage of the exam on April 5th; however, a revised result was released on April 27th which superseded the previous result.

The Aptitude Test for 2018 ALP/Technician will be conducted from May 10th, 2019 in three shifts. The Aptitude Test will be a Computer Based Aptitude Test of 71 minutes’ duration. The Computer-Based Aptitude Test will have a Test Battery comprising of five tests.

The candidates can download the call letter by clicking on the relevant link at the RRB regional websites. Alternatively, they can click on this direct link to access the log-in page to download the call letter. Apart from the call letter, details of the exam centre where the candidate needs to appear and travel pass for all SC/ST candidates can also be downloaded from the page.

The mock test link for the Aptitude Test was activated on May 2nd. Candidates can click on this direct link to access the Mock Test. The guidelines for the mock test is available in this direct link.

The notification for the Group C ALP/Technician and Group D recruitment by RRB was released in February 2018 for around 25,500 for Group C and 62,990 positions. Later, the number of vacancies for Group C was increased to 64,037 positions.