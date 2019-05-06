Acharya Nagarjuna University has declared all the even semester that is 2nd, 4th, and 6th semester and 3rd year results for all the undergraduate courses. The results can be accessed at the university’s official website, nagarjunauniversity.ac.in, and manabadi.com.

Students who have given these examinations in the month of March and April can these websites for their result.

These are the direct links to check the result:

Alternatively, candidates can access the results for any semester/year at manabadi.com by clicking on this direct link. Candidates need to feed in the hall ticket number to access the result and marks for all the subjects.

The Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh had conducted various UG examinations in the month of March and April and now the results have been declared.