DECLARED: CBSE 2019 10th result declared at cbseresults.nic.in- LIVE UPDATE
The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 91.1% this year.
CBSE has declared the CBSE 10th board result today, May 6th, at around 2.20 pm. The result was expected to be declared at 3.00 pm but was declared a bit ahead of schedule.
Just like the 12th class result, the board kept the exact date and time a mystery. Multiple reports had stated that the result will be coming out at 3.00 pm today.
The results can be accessed at the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Please keep a tab of the live feed to get the latest information on the results
CBSE has declared the 2019 10th board exam results. Here is direct link to check the results.
Live updates
3.12 pm: Chennai has once against bagged the second position with 99% of students from the region passing the exam followed by Ajmer with 95.89%.
3:07 pm: Thiruvananthapuram once again has topped the regional charts, reports Indiaexpress.com. Students from the region have managed to score a pass percentage of 99.25% which is better than in 2018 when they had managed 99.6%.
3.02 pm: Students can check the result now directly on Google. The facility has been activated now. One needs to just search for ‘CBSE 10th result’ or related search term. The search result itself will have a form for students to fill. Feed in all the necessary information and click on ‘Check Exam Results’.
2.53 pm: This year CBSE managed to declare the 10th class result within 38 days of the completion of the examination. The 10th class exam was conducted from February 21st, 2019 till March 29th, 2019.
2.45 pm: Indian Express reports that 10th class students have scored a pass percentage of 91.1% this year which is an improvement of more than 4 percentage points compared to 2018. In 2018, the pass percentage of 86.7%.
2.35 pm: CBSE is expected to initiate the revaluation and rechecking process from tomorrow for 10th class. Students who are not satisfied with the scores they have achieved can apply for revaluation and retotalling at cbse.nic.in website.
2:32 pm: Around 16 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE examination for 10th class this year. Scroll.in will update on the pass percentage as soon as the information is available
2:31 pm: After clicking on the direct link to check the result, students need to feed the Roll Number, Date of Birth, School Number, Centre Number, and Admit Card ID (as given on the admit card) and click on Submit. Students are advised to keep their 10th class 2019 admit card handy to check the result.
2:10 pm: There was a rumour floating on Saturday and early half of the Sunday that the result will be declared on May 5th (Sunday). However, CBSE clarified later that it is fake news and the result will be coming in the 2nd week of May.
2:09 pm: In 2018, Thiruvananthapuram had registered a pass percentage of 99.6% and topped among all the regions followed by Chennai with 97.37% and Ajmer with 91.86%.
2.07 pm: In 2018, CBSE had declared the 10th class result on May 29th and students had secured a pass percentage of 86.7%. Girls had performed better than boys by securing 88.67% compared to 85.32%.
How to acccess the result on Google:
2.05 pm: Students can also access the results directly on Google with the search term ‘CBSE 10th result’. A form will appear at the top of the search result where one can feed the roll number and submit. Google will direct the students to the result page.
2.03 pm: CBSE has confirmed that the result will be declared at 3.00 pm today. Students can access the result at cbseresults.nic.in.