CBSE has declared the CBSE 10th board result today, May 6th, at around 2.20 pm. The result was expected to be declared at 3.00 pm but was declared a bit ahead of the schedule. Just like the 12th class result, the board kept the exact date and time a mystery. The results can be accessed at the official website, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE 10th students have overall scored a pass percentage of 91.1% which is an improvement of more than 4 per cent points compared to 2018 when the passing score was 86.%.

Gender-wise breakdown revealed that transgender students outperformed girls and boys by scoring 94.74% whereas girls managed to score 92.45% and boys just about managed 90.14%. In 2018, girls had scored 88.67% and boys had managed 85.32%. Trans students in 2018 had scored 83.33%.

Once again Thiruvanathapuram registered the best pass percentage with 99.85% of students clearing the exam followed by Chennai with 99% and Ajmer with 95.89%. In 2018 too, Thiruvanathapuram and Chennai had bagged the top two spots for the regions.

As many as 13 students managed to find a place at the top spot in the merit list by scoring 499 out of a possible 500 marks. The second place was bagged by 28 students who managed to score 498 marks and third place was crowded with 58 students scoring 497 marks.

How to check the CBSE class 10th result:

Visit the CBSE results website. Click on the result for SSC 2019 result on the home page. Enter all the required information and submit. The marks will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

The CBSE had conducted the 2019 class 10th examination from February 21st, 2019 till March 29th, 2019 and the board has managed to declare the result within 38 days. This is a record time in which the board has managed to declare the result. Traditionally, the 10th class result is declared in the first or second week of June.

The board is expected to activate the link for revaluation tomorrow where students who are not happy with their scores can apply for the same.